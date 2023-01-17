Skip to main content

The Chargers are making significant offensive changes

Following their collapse after being up 27-0 in a playoff game against the Jaguars, head coach Brandon Staley is making some significant changes to his offensive staff.

The team has announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will not return.

Also, quarterbacks coach / passing game coordinator Shane Day has also been relieved of his duties.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport were the first to share the staff changes.

The Chargers, who were +5 in turnovers on the day, managed to score just three points in their second half matchup with the Jaguars, as Doug Pederson's squad executed the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to come back and win 31-30.

After entering the year with high expectations, the Chargers finished the year 10-8 with a first round playoff exit.

Brandon Staley will enter year three as head coach in 2023, and currently has one of the most coveted offensive coordinator jobs on the market with young star quarterback Justin Herbert the face of the franchise.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

