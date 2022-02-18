The College Football Playoff announces plan to stay at four teams...for now

For months there had been buzz that the College Football Playoff could expand to a dozen teams before the end of their original 12-year term.

The chatter originally seemed to have a lot of support, but each time they got together to iron out some of the finer details, they emerged from their room with essentially no news.

Today, The College Football Playoff made an announcement that they will stick with four teams through the 2025 season.

The announcement read that they will "continue its discussions of a new format" that could go into effect for the 2026-27 seasons.

The rest of the statement reads:

"The CFP Board of Managers met via video conference yesterday, as a follow-up to a video meeting earlier this week conducted by the CFP Management Committee.



"The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP's original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.



"Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.



"I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful."

See the full statement here