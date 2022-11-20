Skip to main content

The FCS Playoff Bracket has been released

South Dakota State secured the top seed in the FCS bracket.

With the FCS regular season done as of yesterday, the FCS Playoff bracket was released today.

The top eight teams, led by #1 seed South Dakota State, received first-round byes.

The other seven teams chosen for first-round byes are:

#2 Sacramento State
#3 North Dakota State
#4 Montana State
#5 William & Mary
#6 Samford
#7 Incarnate Word
#8 Holy Cross

First round games will take place this coming Saturday, November 26th, with the championship game set for January 8th.

FCS power North Dakota State are the defending national champions, as the Bison beat Montana State 38-10 in last year's title game. 

The Bison, who enter this year's postseason with two regular losses (a three-point loss to Arizona and two-point loss to SD State), have won 9 of the last 11 FCS national titles under three different head coaches.

Take a look at the full bracket and first round games below.

Screen Shot 2022-11-20 at 1.23.44 PM
Screen Shot 2022-11-20 at 1.24.01 PM
Tags
terms:
FCSplayoff

You May Like

Mark Stoops

Kentucky inks Mark Stoops to yet another extension

A 3-year extension will keep Stoops under contract through the 2030 season.

By Zach Barnett
vmi

Veteran Southern Conference coach stepping down

Scott Wachenheim is a former Air Force Falcon with coaching steps in Power 5, NFL

By John Brice
Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin reportedly close to naming Jim Leonhard full-time head coach

Leonhard is 4-2 as his alma mater's interim head coach. A win Saturday extended the Badgers' bowl streak to 21 seasons.

By Zach Barnett
bielema michigan

On Big Ten Network and postgame, Illinois coach Bret Bielema airs officiating frustrations

Bielema: "We have to beat 110,000 and a few others"

By John Brice
BK LSU

SEC coaches weigh in on NCAA Transfer Portal: 'It's OK to top off the gas tank' via the Portal

Multiple coaches from college football's top conference say the Transfer Portal continues to dramatically change recruiting, roster management

By John Brice
Army Troy

Organization advocates forming committee to 'decide all matters related to FBS football'

The committee would be headed by a chief operating officer. We know just the guy.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Doeren

Former NC State player arrested for stalking and threatening Dave Doeren

A former player of Dave Doeren is facing charges after stalking and sending threatening texts to him and members of the NC State staff.

By Doug Samuels
Moravian Pukszyn

Moravian begins national search for new head coach

Jeff Pukszyn spent the past 12 seasons leading the program.

By Doug Samuels