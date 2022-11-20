The FCS Playoff Bracket has been released

South Dakota State secured the top seed in the FCS bracket.

With the FCS regular season done as of yesterday, the FCS Playoff bracket was released today.

The top eight teams, led by #1 seed South Dakota State, received first-round byes.

The other seven teams chosen for first-round byes are:

#2 Sacramento State

#3 North Dakota State

#4 Montana State

#5 William & Mary

#6 Samford

#7 Incarnate Word

#8 Holy Cross

First round games will take place this coming Saturday, November 26th, with the championship game set for January 8th.

FCS power North Dakota State are the defending national champions, as the Bison beat Montana State 38-10 in last year's title game.

The Bison, who enter this year's postseason with two regular losses (a three-point loss to Arizona and two-point loss to SD State), have won 9 of the last 11 FCS national titles under three different head coaches.

Take a look at the full bracket and first round games below.