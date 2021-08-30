The FootballScoop High School Roundup

Two coaches join the 400 win club, a team is averaging over 80 points per game (and is 1-1 on the year), the country's top QB prospect can also boom punts, running back goes off for over 400 yards.

With Week 1 of the college football season on tap this weekend, Zach will be handing out the post game nuggets, and John Brice will carry over the FCS recap that we all enjoyed last week.

Over the weekend I saw some impressive team, and individual performances from across the country at the high school ranks via various social media platforms that certainly seem worth shining a light on. So on Monday's moving forward, we will highlight the deserving staffs and players involved via the weekly high school roundup.

HOBBTON HS (NC) is averaging over 80 points per game

Head coach Joe Salas and his team dropped their season opener in a crazy shootout by a score of 73-80 against Midway HS (NC). This past weekend they got in the win column with a win over Heide Trask HS with an eye-popping score of 92-61.

Through two games, that gives them an average of 82.5 points per game. Bet the next few defensive coordinators are going to have some trouble sleeping as they head into their matchup with Salas and his crew.

The country's top QB prospect can also boom some punts

Archie Manning is one of the most sought after quarterbacks in recent memory, and he can also make punts float in the air for (what seems like) 10 seconds.

LOUSIVILLE EASTERN (KY) running back has record setting night

Not to be overshadowed by Swinney’s monster night, Pierce Humpich rolled up 416 rushing yards on 32 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in a’ 52-42 comeback win over Bethlehem HS last week where at one point they were down more than three touchdowns. A load to take down at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, the senior's performance for Shawn Yohn's squad went down as a top 20 performance in Kentucky high school football history. senior’s rushing performance was the 20th highest single-game rushing total in Kentucky high school football history. His performance helped Eastern come back from a 20-point deficit.

TWO COACHES win their 400th game

Dudley Hilton is in his 44th year as a head coach, and last weekend notched his 400th career victory. Hilton now owns a lifetime record of 400-127, which is second all-time in Kentucky HS football.

Over in Georgia, Marist HS head coach Alan Chadwick also earned his 400th win of his career as well, beating one of the top teams in the country in Blessed Trinity (GA) by a score of 28-13. Chadwick owns an impressive career record of 400-73.

They join elite company as less than 40 coaches in high school football history are in the 400 win club.

Please join us in congratulating coach Hilton and coach Chadwick and their staffs for the milestone wins.

There are plenty more notable accomplishments from around the country, so if you're convinced I overlooked something that deserves mention, please reach out to me @CoachSamz or via email at doug@footballscoop.com.