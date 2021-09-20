The FootballScoop High School Roundup - 9/20/2021

Marshawn Lynch crashes a high school practice, Derrick Henry rushing record falls to an inspiring young player, a state record field goal sails through the uprights, and an assistant pops the question after a homecoming win.

Over the weekend there were a few performances I caught wind of that deserve some extra attention.

A Derrick Henry rushing record fell to an inspiring young player, a blue-chip kicker kicked nearly a 60-yard field goal, and Marshawn Lynch crashed a high school practice in Michigan.

Those are the types of things we want to highlight with the FootballScoop High School Roundup on Mondays. Let's dig in.

BAKER (FL) RUNNING BACK BREAKS DERRICK HENRY RUSHING RECORD

Kayleb Wagner broke the state's single-game rushing record by running for 535 yards and six touchdowns in a tight 49-48 win over South Walton on Friday night.

Earlier this year, in the season opener, he carried the ball for 267 yards...on just four carries. Ever single one of those touches went for a touchdown too, for a 66 yards per carry average.

More impressively, Wagner is just a junior.

Even more impressive, Wagner is one of the most inspiring football stories of the year, as he was born without a left hand.

BLUE VALLEY HS (KS) KICKER NAILS 57-YARDER

Blue Valley HS is traditionally one of the stronger football programs in Kansas, and on Friday night their kicker, 5-star prospect Charlie Weinrich, nailed a state record 57-yard field goal.

MARSHAWN LYNCH CRASHES A PRACTICE IN MICHIGAN

Players at Flint Carman-Ainsworth got a surprise visit from Marshawn Lynch last week.

Luckily for the players it was during a non-padded practice and no one tried to test Beast Mode out.

CLINTON HS (NC) ASSISTANT POPS THE QUESTION

Clinton HS assistant coach Matthew Bennett brought home a homecoming win and a fiance following their game last weekend, and popped the question inf ront of the team and fans.





See something worthy of mentioning? Hit me up at doug@footballscoop.com or via Twitter @CoachSamz.