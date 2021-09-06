September 6, 2021
Publish date:

The FootballScoop High School Roundup (9/6/21)

A hidden ball kickoff return goes the distance, an unexplainable interception, an 84-game regular season win streak dies in Texas, A touching tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan by a small town high school in NC, and a special teams play you've never seen before (and will never see again)
Author:

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books (with Ole Miss and Louisville on tonight, albeit without Lane Kiffin), we take our second look around high school football for notable plays and performances.

This week's features some special teams trickery, a WILD interception, the end of one the country's most impressive win streaks, and a small town's touching tribute to allen soliders in Afghanistan. 

REDBANK VALLEY HS (PA) pulls off a hidden ball kickoff return for a touchdown

WREN HS (SC) defensive back Patrick Williams makes a CRAZY interception
Mark my words: This is going to go down as not only be the best interception of the season, but also the most impressive catch. 

Included two angles to fully appreciate it!

ALLEN HS (TX) saw their 84 game regular season win streak come to an end
#8 Allen HS fell to #5 Atascocita HS (TX) last week and saw their record setting win streak fall.

DRAUGHN HS (NC) uniquely honors 13 fallen soldiers at home game
Honoring the 13 killed service members in Afghanistan, Draughn HS (NC) saved them a seat at their home game and placed folded flags on their way out to the field.

Just because...
This certainly isn't a high school game, and I have no idea where it came from, but it deserves to be included because I have watched it at least 15 times.

You May Like

Deion Sanders sideline

Coach Prime: I'd rather sleep with a W than an L

Deion Sanders, Jackson State win their fall 2021 debut against Florida A&M

UConn

Before hiring a new head coach, UConn must figure out what it wants its football program to be

Connecticut owes its future coach and its players something the program lacks -- purpose.

Randy Edsall

Fall season's first coaching domino falls; UConn's Edsall to retire

UConn coach Randy Edsall has struggled in his second time atop the Huskies' program and Sunday, he announced this would be his final season.

UCLA

FootballScoop's Sunday Superlatives

UCLA, Penn State and Georgia bring home awards following the first weekend of action in college football.

pc

Kevin Kelley, Presbyterian make record-setting debut with 12 - a dozen! - touchdown passes

Coaching his first game at the collegiate level, Kevin Kelley became a winner in his debut with a record-setting performance from his offense.

Randy Edsall

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Randy Edsall has won just six times in 38 games since he returned to UConn, and he's lost his first two games this season -- including Saturday to an FCS foes.

sdsu jacks

Thrashing Colorado State, South Dakota State sends message: We belong

South Dakota State was an underdog and received a check to open up a division at FBS Colorado State Friday night. But the Jackrabbits' win was no fluke.

franch

Former Tide, TCU coach Franchione battling cancer

Dennis Franchione won more than 200 games as a head coach, but he's again battling cancer.