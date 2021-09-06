The FootballScoop High School Roundup (9/6/21)
Week 1 of the college football season is in the books (with Ole Miss and Louisville on tonight, albeit without Lane Kiffin), we take our second look around high school football for notable plays and performances.
This week's features some special teams trickery, a WILD interception, the end of one the country's most impressive win streaks, and a small town's touching tribute to allen soliders in Afghanistan.
REDBANK VALLEY HS (PA) pulls off a hidden ball kickoff return for a touchdown
WREN HS (SC) defensive back Patrick Williams makes a CRAZY interception
Mark my words: This is going to go down as not only be the best interception of the season, but also the most impressive catch.
Included two angles to fully appreciate it!
ALLEN HS (TX) saw their 84 game regular season win streak come to an end
#8 Allen HS fell to #5 Atascocita HS (TX) last week and saw their record setting win streak fall.
DRAUGHN HS (NC) uniquely honors 13 fallen soldiers at home game
Honoring the 13 killed service members in Afghanistan, Draughn HS (NC) saved them a seat at their home game and placed folded flags on their way out to the field.
Just because...
This certainly isn't a high school game, and I have no idea where it came from, but it deserves to be included because I have watched it at least 15 times.