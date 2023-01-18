Skip to main content

The FootballScoop Latest: Kendal Briles-TCU, Harbaugh-Michigan, NIL, NCAA Transfer Portal, offseason moves in the Podcast's 2023 return

Zach Barnett, John Brice and Scott Roussel hit the ground running (slowly) and talking as the FootballScoop Podcast resumes in the new year, tackling the latest, most pressing issues throughout the college football landscape:

And ... the FootballScoop Podcast is back.

By popular demand? We'd like to think so. But from enough requests from coaches, particularly last week in the American Football Coaches Association, as well as from loyal listeners and wives who'd just like 30 minutes away from us.

In 2023's first episode, Team FootballScoop breaks down the latest on Kendal Briles, Arkansas and TCU; briefly revisits the College Football Playoffs; breaks down the major topics from the aforementioned AFCA Convention; dives deeper into NIL, the NCAA Transfer Portal and more.

By the way, the Portal Transfer Window officially closes today, but then again, you already know that. The 45th day after its December opening is going to become much like early- and late-signing day dates; a commonly memorized part of the college football calendar.

The next Portal Window runs May 1-15.

The Podcast also sheds light on our plans for the coming year, including our impending addition of guest coaches on several future shows. Want to join the pod? Email us at: mail@footballscoop.com, john@footballscoop.com or zach@footballscoop.com.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

