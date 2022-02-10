Skip to main content

The Houston Texans reportedly don't plan to hire a defensive coordinator

The Texans are reportedly settling on Lovie Smith juggling head coach and defensive coordinator responsibilities.

Just when you thought things in Houston couldn't get much stranger...they do.

After a bizarre search played out, the Texans decided to promote defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to the head coaching post. Lovie has previous stops as a NFL head coach with the Bears and Bucs, and was let go just over a year ago after a handful of seasons trying to rebuild Illinois. 

While a bit unconventional to keep a staff largely together and make a change at head coach after one season by promoting a coordinator, Lovie does brings a veteran presence to the franchise that had been considering making Josh McCown (who, while an NFL vet at quarterback, had no coaching experience at all to speak of) their head coach.

Now, Ian Rapoport shares that the Texans are unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator for the upcoming season and that Lovie will continue to call the defense.

According to Rapoport (via PFT), "the plan for now is to go without a coordinator."

The Texans ranked second to last in the league in yards allowed and finished 27th out of 32 teams in points allowed.

The Texans could hire someone very familiar with Lovie's system to take some of the responsibility of calling the defense, but apparently seem to be preparing to only ceremoniously hand the title to someone now and have Lovie juggle head coach and defensive play calling responsibilities.

If anyone knows the demands in the NFL of both those roles, it's Lovie, so maybe it ends up working out great. But for now, this just seems to be another bizarre decision from the Texans organization.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Chris Kiffin

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFL

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFLDraft SharePreviewPublish

36 minutes ago
TCU

Sources: TCU plucking D-line coach from new Louisiana Tech staff

JaMarkus McFarland, who left Stephen F. Austin for Louisiana Tech earlier this winter, in now leaving La Tech for TCU.

3 hours ago
Ola Adams Nova

Temple reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams to NFL opportunity

Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams spent last season as an FCS defensive coordinator, and is now reportedly heading to the NFL.

4 hours ago
Allianz Arena

NFL continues its plan of world domination

The league will play its first of four German games this fall, the latest stepping stone to blanketing the globe with NFL football.

21 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh, Michigan filling offensive coordinator, other roles from within

After again losing his offensive and defensive coordinators, Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within

21 hours ago
Cristobal U

Mario Cristobal is reportedly adding another FBS offensive coordinator to staff

Frank Ponce, the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State, is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami

21 hours ago
Ed Orgeron Nick Saban

Ed Orgeron on working for Alabama one day: "It will never happen."

The former LSU head coach hasn't ruled out an eventual return to the sideline, but did rule out ever donning crimson.

21 hours ago
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Kirby Smart, Georgia adding former Duke special teams coordinator

Kirk Benedict carved a reputation for strong teams units for the Blue Devils

22 hours ago