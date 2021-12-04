Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

The Kevin Kelley experiment at Presbyterian has come to an end

Kevin Kelley is stepping away after just one season at Presbyterian (FCS - SC).
Author:

Back in May, Presbyterian (FCS - SC) took a chance in hiring Kevin Kelley away from Pulaski Academy (AR). 

It was a hire that made a lot of waves at the time, and started with promise, but really struggled to see results after their first two games.

Kelley was well known for his unconventional never-punt and always onside kick philosophy that a lot of coaches from NFL to the Power Five level picked his brain on after seeing him pile up an incredible 216-29 record with 9 state titles at the Arkansas high school level.

Kelly made some noise early with dominant wins over some lower-level programs in their first two games of the year. They beat St. Andrews 84-43 in his debut as a college coach, and followed that up with an even more dominant  win over Fort Lauderdale 68-3.

The rest of the season was not kind.

Kelley and Presbyterian lost their next nine games, a few of them close losses while giving up 63 or more five times, to finish the season 2-9.

Now, the Kelley experiment at Presbyterian has officially come to an end.

Today, Kelley announced his decision to "pursue other football interests."

In his tweet, he notes how proud he is that they had the #1 passing offense in the country, and finished #3 in total offense in the short window they had to prepare their non-scholarship group.

Historically, Presbyterian is a tough place to win, and their willingness to think outside the box and bring a guy like Kelley in was widely applauded at the time. It's a bit sad to see it come to an end after just one season.

No indications as to what is next for Kelley and his unconventional approach, but his impressive track record at the high school level almost surely means he'll have some options.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Screen Shot 2021-12-04 at 1.32.11 PM
Tags
terms:
Kevin KelleyPulaski AcademyPresbyterianFCS

