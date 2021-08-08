The legendary Bobby Bowden has passed

Florida State has announced that legendary Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden has passed.

Back in July, Bowden was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden sharaed in a statement announcing the diagnosis. 

"My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden was 91.

Back in 2020, Bowden battled an infection in his leg that put him in the hospital followed by a tough fight with COVID as well a few days later.

Bowden enjoyed a legendary coaching career, best known for his time at Florida State, but also spent time as head coach at Howard, West Virginia and South Georgia College.

In 1970, he took over as head coach o the Mountaineers, and went 42-26 before leaving for Tallahassee.

With the Seminoles, Bowden went 5-6 in his first season and never looked back, as it was the only losing season they had in 34 seasons at Florida State.

There was a historic 14 straight seasons ending in 2000 where the seminoles won double-digit games and finished in the top five of the AP poll. 

Bowden announced his retirement from coaching back in 2009. His final record at Florida State was 304–97–4 and he retired with an overall record of 377-129-4.

The release from Florida State and president John Thrasher reads:

"Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. 

While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed."

Please join us in praying for the family of coach Bowden.

