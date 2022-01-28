Skip to main content

The most unique college football program in the country has found a great fit as their new head coach

Thomas University's football team is being built from the ground up with military service veterans with a mission to use football to help them transition back to civilian life.

When Thomas University (NAIA - GA) set out to hire the first head football coach in the program's history, they had to find someone up for one of the most unique situations in college football.

You see, Thomas University is committed to providing educational opportunities to "non-traditional" students. 

What exactly does that mean? For starters, the football team is planning to build a team from the ground up with a roster comprised solely with military service veterans.

Yes. You read that right. Pretty unique, right?

To do that, Thomas U decided on Orlando Mitjans Jr. as their first ever head football coach.

Mitjans Jr. brings some unique experience to a challenging job after previously working at The Citadel, where he has spent the past several years working with the secondary. 

Prior to that he was the assistant head coach at the United State Military Academy at West Point.

When asked in the school's official release of his hiring what drew him to Thomas University, Mitjans said it was due to the unique way that the program is focused on helping people transition from military life back to civilian life, and being able to use football as a vehicle to help that transition. 

With an impressive list of personal coaching mentors that range from Lou Holtz to Jeff Monken, Mitjans is uniquely qualified to take on one of the most interesting jobs in college football.

The mission of helping those who have served in our military in their life after their unselfish service is something we should all be able to get behind, and is a noble mission that we can all agree doesn't get enough attention and funding from where it is supposed to.

So here's to hoping Thomas University, and coach Mitjans Jr. all the success humanely possible.

You May Like

mccown

Houston Texans giving Josh McCown - yes, the QB - a second interview for head job

McCown was on the Texans' active roster less than 12 months ago

48 minutes ago
Herm Edwards

Four Arizona State coaches reportedly leave program amid NCAA investigation

Following an NCAA investigation, Herm Edwards is facing a season with more coaching turnover than originally anticipated, including an opening at offensive coordinator.

3 hours ago
Brock Caraboa

Sources: Kansas staffer leaving for D-II coordinator opportunity

Sources tell FootballScoop that Brock Caraboa, a senior analyst at Kansas and three-time finalist for the FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year award, is leaving for a defensive coordinator opportunity.

4 hours ago
Ohio State

Sources: Ohio State, Knowles adding former Duke assistant to Buckeyes' defensive staff

Sam McGrath spent a half-dozen years at Duke, previously worked with JIm Knowles

4 hours ago
utm

Simpson, UT-Martin hiring two staffers away from Kansas for defensive, offensive roles

Simpson continues to rebuild his staff after a record-breaking season

21 hours ago
Shedeur Sanders x Gatorade_FINAL

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

Shedeur Sanders becomes Gatorade's first-ever HBCU product spokesman

22 hours ago
jeff-fisher

USFL sets head coaching roster

Jeff Fisher and Larry Fedora on Thursday became the final head coaches to join the upstart league.

Jan 27, 2022
buffalo

Sources: Buffalo working to hire Brandon Bailey as one of youngest coordinators in college football

Sources tell FootballScoop that Buffalo is working on adding Brandon Bailey to the staff as defensive coordinator.

Jan 27, 2022