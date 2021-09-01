September 1, 2021
The NCAA allowed it at midnight last night, but Bret Bielema and his Illinois staff decided to hold off

While most coaches were hitting up their 2023 recruits as the clock struck midnight last night, Bret Bielema defends why he and his Illinois staff chose to not participate in the midnight message blitz.
Imagine being a top 2023 recruit with no shortage of scholarship offers as you lay your head down on your pillow August 31st ready to get a good night's rest.

As the clock strikes midnight, you're awakened to a constant buzzing of your phone with new notifications rolling in as coaches jump at the opportunity to now legally send texts and direct messages on social media.

That was the reality for a whole lot of kids last night, but there's at least one FBS head coach who wants it known how silly that seems.

Bret Bielema, whose Illini are 1-0 after beating Nebraska last weekend, released a video just before 10pm EST last night stating that the Illinois staff would not be participating in the midnight message blitz.

"I know that tonight at midnight we can communicate via either text or DM, but at midnight, you should be asleep."

"So we're not going to bother you. We're not going to text you or DM you. We're going to expect that you are getting a good night's rest so you can have a great day of class tomorrow, and a good day of practice tomorrow afternoon to get ready for your opponent, just like we are this weekend."

"I know that the NCAA allows it, but to me it just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. I hope you understand where I'm coming from. We will be in touch first thing tomorrow morning."

The reaction I have seen on Twitter to Bielema's video has been largely positive. Many note how selfish and self-serving it is for coaches to be contacting high school kids at midnight as the calendar flips from August 31 to September 1 simply because the NCAA says it is ok while preaching about the benefits of rest and the importance of sleep with their own players inside the program.

See Bielema's full thoughts in the clip.

