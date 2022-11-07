The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)

San Diego State to the Pac-12 could happen as early as this week, according to Dan Patrick.

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate as he took over the league heading into some serious media rights negotiations, and with huge departures of USC and UCLA (at least for now) to the Big Ten.

With talks picking up between the league and San Diego State over the past week or so, Dan Patrick shared on air this morning that the Aztecs are expected to join the Pac-12 and an announcement could come as early as this week.

Earlier on in conference expansion discussions, the Big 12 was also rumored to be interested in adding the Aztecs.

Adding SDSU not only brings them into the Power Five, but for the Pac-12 it means maintaining a much-needed southern California presence for the league.

The Aztecs just built a 35,000 seat stadium, that has the capacity to expand to 50,000 relatively easily and their men's basketball and baseball programs come in as an immediate asset to the league.

The University of California system of regents are set to meet on November 17th regarding UCLA's departure, and Jon Wilner followed up Dan Patrick's report with a tweet that he would be surprised if the Pac-12 made "any definitive moves" before that.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: New reporting has conflicted Patrick's report.