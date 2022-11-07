Skip to main content

The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)

San Diego State to the Pac-12 could happen as early as this week, according to Dan Patrick.

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate as he took over the league heading into some serious media rights negotiations, and with huge departures of USC and UCLA (at least for now) to the Big Ten.

With talks picking up between the league and San Diego State over the past week or so, Dan Patrick shared on air this morning that the Aztecs are expected to join the Pac-12 and an announcement could come as early as this week.

Earlier on in conference expansion discussions, the Big 12 was also rumored to be interested in adding the Aztecs.

Adding SDSU not only brings them into the Power Five, but for the Pac-12 it means maintaining a much-needed southern California presence for the league.

The Aztecs just built a 35,000 seat stadium, that has the capacity to expand to 50,000 relatively easily and their men's basketball and baseball programs come in as an immediate asset to the league.

The University of California system of regents are set to meet on November 17th regarding UCLA's departure, and Jon Wilner followed up Dan Patrick's report with a tweet that he would be surprised if the Pac-12 made "any definitive moves" before that.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: New reporting has conflicted Patrick's report.

Tags
terms:
Pac-12

You May Like

Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich

The move comes after Indianapolis lost its third straight game, dropping them to 3-5-1 on the year.

By Zach Barnett
South Florida

South Florida fires head coach Jeff Scott, the former Clemson star assistant

The Bulls have languished the past three years with a 4-26 record

By John Brice
68938278462__183E97FD-0706-4743-B21E-2FE6053362E0

Georgia Bulldogs undisputed ... but is Bama done, done? Brian Kelly stakes his claim, Marcus Freeman's Irish 'a**-whipping' of Clemson and all of college football's top games, moments

Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and ... Vols? Horned Frogs? Tigahs?

By John Brice
Nuggets

#Nuggets: No. 1 beats No. 1, Alabama and Clemson go down, and the highest-scoring game in college football history

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
Kansas State Oklahoma State

Winning Box Scores: Week 9

There's a story why this is coming out on Friday.

By Zach Barnett
Missouri

Missouri extends defensive coordinator Blake Baker

The 40-year-old Baker's defense has limited five SEC opponents to eight offensive touchdowns.

By Zach Barnett
Nebraska

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

The Cornhuskers are nearly two months into their quest to find Scott Frost's replacement

By John Brice
vols-dogs

FootballScoop's Weekend Look-ahead: Breaking down Vols-Bulldogs, Tide-Tigers, Notre Dame-Clemson and many more

The first weekend of November is packed full of intriguing college football clashes

By John Brice