Skip to main content

The Rams went all out for their Super Bowl rings

To commemorate their Super Bowl won at their home field of SoFi Stadium, the Rams built SoFi Stadium into their rings.

It's not that any team holds back in producing its championship rings, but the Los Angeles Rams went above and beyond to commemorate their Super Bowl LVI victory.

The franchise's first Super Bowl victory as a Los Angeles team came in Los Angeles, and so the team built miniature a miniature SoFi Stadium into each ring. SoFi's trademark columns and arched roofline adorn the exterior of the ring, which can then be removed to reveal a replica of the Super Bowl LVI field, complete with extra-extra-extra miniature Rams and Bengals end zones. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.13.18 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.13.10 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.12.58 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.12.40 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.12.29 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.09.38 AM

Did the bar just get raised? I think the bar just got raised. 

Tags
terms:
ringslos angeles rams

You May Like

Penn State fans

It's happening. College football players are unionizing

Penn State will be home to the first chapter of unionized college football players.

By Doug Samuels59 minutes ago
Jeremy Pruitt

NCAA Notice of Allegations accuses Jeremy Pruitt, staff of multiple violations, per report

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart is adding a high school assistant to his staff

The addition of David Hill to the UGA staff is a lesson for everyone to make the most of where you are and people will take notice.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Dave Doeren

North Carolina State is getting an All Access series

The ACC Network is set to follow Dave Doeren and his program around for a short series.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders sounds off on Jackson State's game in NFL stadium, says he's trying to 'Uplift the SWAC'

Coach Prime said he'd rather pay Bethune-Cookman to come to the Tigers' home than play in the Jacksonville Jaguars' NFL venue

By John BriceJul 21, 2022
Kirby Smart

Georgia signs Kirby Smart to record-setting, $100-million-plus long-term contract

Smart is being richly rewarded after Georgia's national championship

By John BriceJul 21, 2022
Mario Cristobal Miami

Mario Cristobal: "There's no such thing as 'little things'"

Mario Cristobal believes that when you're rebuilding a program like he is at Miami, there's no such thing as "little things."

By Doug SamuelsJul 21, 2022
Pat Narduzzi

Pat Narduzzi sounds off on his former offensive coordinator

Seven months later, the Pitt head coach still isn't happy about how often his team threw the ball... in a 24-point win.

By Zach BarnettJul 20, 2022