The Rams went all out for their Super Bowl rings

To commemorate their Super Bowl won at their home field of SoFi Stadium, the Rams built SoFi Stadium into their rings.

It's not that any team holds back in producing its championship rings, but the Los Angeles Rams went above and beyond to commemorate their Super Bowl LVI victory.

The franchise's first Super Bowl victory as a Los Angeles team came in Los Angeles, and so the team built miniature a miniature SoFi Stadium into each ring. SoFi's trademark columns and arched roofline adorn the exterior of the ring, which can then be removed to reveal a replica of the Super Bowl LVI field, complete with extra-extra-extra miniature Rams and Bengals end zones.

Did the bar just get raised? I think the bar just got raised.