The Scoop - Wednesday February 1, 2023

UC Davis (FCS): UC Davis has a special teams quality control opening. Special Teams background is encouraged. Responsibilities may include but are not limited to: building meeting presentations, film breakdown, self-scout, scouting reports, practice organization, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator. Experience with XOS, Microsoft Visio, and PowerPoint. If interested, please send your resume to coach Hicks at ethicks@ucdavis.edu. No phone calls.

Houston Texans: The organization is submitting a request to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator job.

Fresno State: Wide receivers coach Pat McCann has been promoted to offensive coordinator, and offensive quality control coach Matt Wade has been elevated to quarterbacks coach.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Christian Escobar has accepted the offensive coordinator / wide receivers coaching position at Sul Ross State. Escobar previously served as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA).

Sussex County CC (JC - NJ): Sussex CC has multiple part-time stipend positions; offensive line coach, running back coach, quarterback coach, Offensive Coordinator. Background in strength & conditioning a plus. See this link to apply.

Coastal Carolina: Former Auburn assistant director of player personnel Jared Tucker has joined the staff as coordinator of defensive recruiting, and former Northwestern recruiting analyst Kyle Steinhoff is serving as the coordinator of offensive recruiting.

Louisiana Monroe: With offensive line coach Maverick Morris leaving for UVA, sources tell FootballScoop that Kyle Segler is making the move to offensive line coach.

Stanford: Garrett Wolfe has joined the staff as director of football operations. He previously served in a similar capacity with Troy Taylor at Sacramento State and has experience working at Stanford in the past as well. 

Virginia: Louisiana-Monroe offensive line coach Maverick Morris has accepted a graduate assistant position working with the offensive line.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is looking for a game for September 9th, 2023. Interested programs can contact prrasmussen@mc.edu.

