The special way this high school program opens the first day of practice sets the bar for everyone else

Alice HS (TX) might not be the biggest school in Texas, but you wouldn't know that with how their community came out to welcome players to their first day of practice.

August 1st marks the beginning of high school football in a lot of states, including Texas.

One program, Alice HS (TX) opened up practices with an event at midnight and from the looks of the greeting they got heading into practice. they're setting the bar on what a first practice should look like, in my opinion.

Alice high school is coming off a 7-3 season last year and is a school of over 1,200 students. Depending on where you coach, 1,200 students can seem like a lot, but in the Lone Star State high schools like Allen HS have ballooned to more than 5,300 kids. 

It might not be the biggest school in Texas, but the Coyote community know how to kick of the season in a special way.

As players head to their indoor facility to kick off the season, they're greeted by the flashing lights from local police cars, and parents, cheerleaders and community members cheering them on.

How cool is this scene?

The official school Twitter account calls it "Football Christmas Day."

