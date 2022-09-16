The Sun Belt makes a Times Square statement

Coming off wins in College Station, South Bend and Lincoln, the Sun Belt has now planted its flag in the nucleus of American culture.

Times Square is such an interesting place, especially from a college football perspective.

Native New Yorkers actively avoid the place, and very, very few New Yorkers actually care about college football to begin with.

Yet if any of us had 15 minutes to explain American culture to a time traveler, Times Square is the place you'd take them.

And so following a weekend in which its teams won at Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska, the Sun Belt is letting Times Square know about it.

The Sun Belt went to Times Square not to be noticed by New York, but by the rest of the nation.

The conference has come out of the most recent realignment wave stronger than ever, adding Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss from Conference USA and James Madison from the CAA. Defending champion Louisiana owns the nation's longest winning streak at 15 games, and six Sun Belt teams account for the 40 unbeatens left in FBS.

With no Cincinnati lording over the Group of 5, the Sun Belt will argue its collective strength should make its eventual champion the G5 representative in the New Year's Six, which would be a first for the league.