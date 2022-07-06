Video: The types of coaches in recruiting and personnel

Marco Regalado is at it again.

After packing up in Pullman, everyone's favorite coaching personality on TikTok recently landed at Rice as their Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Innovation.

That last part is the perfect title for the type of content he's known to put out.

His latest video gem takes a stab at the types of coaches in recruiting and personnel departments.

Coaches depicted by Regalado in the clip:

The Onomatopoeia Coach

The No Brainer coach

The "Who Else Has Offered" Coach

The Scientist Evaluator

The "I've Got a Guy There" coach

The :Stand on the Table" Coach

The Metaphor Coach

The Negative Recruiter

The "Cool" Coach

Have a look, and have a laugh.