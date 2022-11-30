There seems to be a loophole in the college substitution rule

The mass subs at the end of the TCU vs. Baylor game had the wheels turning for coaches the past few weeks.

After watching TCU race their field goal unit on the field with no timeouts to rush a kick to win the game against Baylor a few weekends ago, the conversation came up in coaching circles that there's a loophole in the substitution rule just waiting to be exploited.

After a spike on second down to stop the clock with 22 seconds left, TCU ran the ball on third-and-seven with no timeouts left, forcing the field goal unit to rush the field while offensive players quickly trotted off.

As a refresher, here's how the end of that game played out.

NCAA rules state that once the offense initiates a substitution that officials cannot allow the football to be snapped until the defense has a chance to make its own substitution and the outgoing player leaves the field.

However, as that TCU mass substitution took place, you'll notice something clearly missing - there was no official standing over the ball allowing the defense the same opportunity to sub.

Following that rule to the letter of the law would have robbed TCU of an opportunity to get that kick off in a timely manner. So, if officials have some leeway in that type of situation, there certainly seems to be a loophole waiting to be exploited by a bold coach late in a game, or perhaps a half.

Imagine this:

That same type of situation happens at the end of a half, or game, where there is a bit more time on the clock, and an audacious coach has put a package together with their kicker (and perhaps even holder and short snapper on it to fully sell it) and while they initially line up in a field goal formation...they quickly shift out of it.

They shift into something that is a personnel nightmare for the defensive personnel that was left on the field - I envision someone going quads to one side with three of those guys being tight ends and one being an electric athlete while the kicker becomes the single receiver on the other side - and ultimately dial something up that takes a shot at the end zone against a defense left frazzled and outmanned.

They go for the jugular...and are successful.

As soon someone does execute that to win a game, defensive coaches will surely appeal to the NCAA to crack down with a solution to close the loophole.

For now, it seem like the type of opportunity that's waiting for the right situation, and the right coach. When that happens, however long that may be, better bet we'll be revisiting this piece.