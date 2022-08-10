This fall will be final season for Ripon's Ron Ernst

After over three decades leading the program, Ron Ernst has decided this fall will be his final season leading the Ripon (D-III - WI) program

Entering his 32nd season leading the program, Ron Ernst has enjoyed an incredible run atop the Ripon (D-III - WI) program.

Ernst has led the Red Hawks to 26 winning seasons, two MWC North titles, and two outright MWC championships to go along with a number of Coach of the Year awards. Back in 2009 he earned a spot in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame and in 2015 he became the winningest head coach in MWC history.

He holds a career record of 184-113 heading into this fall, and has decided that this will be his final season on the sidelines.

The school has tabbed associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jake Marshall as Ernst's successor.

Ernst shared via D3Football.com that the handing off of the program to Marshall is something that Ernst and administration started to plan while they were looking to hire a new assistant coach back in December of 2016.

The fit to bring Marshall in was a natural one.

Not only was Marshall serving as offensive coordinator at a fellow MWC program at Beloit (D-III - WI), he was a former Ripon standout quarterback under Ernst and captain who set a number of records during his playing days.

Please join us in wishing coach Enrst all the best in the next chapter of his life traveling and spending time with his grandkids and family.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.