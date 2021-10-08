Three UConn coaches, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, have tested positive for COVID

Already facing an early season slate full of adversity, UConn will be without some key coaches this weekend against UMass.

UConn and Randy Edsall parted ways earlier this year and are still searching for their first win when they face winless UMass this weekend.

As we highlighted yesterday, it's a great opportunity for both teams to end their respective double-digit losing streak, but it will not be without some major hurdles, as the team announced today.

They will be doing so without interim head coach Lou Spanos, offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Frank Guifre, and tight ends coach Corey Edsall who tested positive for COVID-19. Two key offensive lineman tested positive as well.

The release from the school notes that all five members that tested positive were fully vaccinated and are currently quarantining and "doing well."

In addition to those five that tested positive, two unvaccinated members of the team were identified as close contacts and have been quarantined as well.

Dennis Dottin-Carter, who serves as the Huskies defensive line coach, will step into the head coaching duties, which will make him the interim-interim head coach (my term, not theirs) for tomorrow's matchup. Carter has been with the program for five seasons and previously stepped into the interim head coaching role at Delaware (FCS) for the last handful of games of the 2016 season.