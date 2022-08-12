Skip to main content

Three weeks before opening kickoff, Old Dominion has a coordinator change

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigned on Friday.

Three weeks before opening day, Old Dominion offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, the program announced Friday.

Patenaude joined the staff in January, and leaves the program having spent eight months with the team but without coaching a game. Patenaude has spent the past 14 seasons coordinating offenses at Hofstra, Georgetown, Coastal Carolina, Temple and Georgia Tech. 

Head coach Ricky Rahne was Penn State's offensive coordinator prior to landing the ODU job in 2020.

Old Dominion did not play in 2020, and went 6-7 with a Myrtle Beach Bowl appearance in Rahne's belated debut season.

The Monarchs open the season with a Sept. 2 home game against Virginia Tech. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

