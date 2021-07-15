Albin gets 4-year deal at Ohio U; bringing back former Bobcats' QB great

Ohio U wasted no time in its transition out of Frank Solich's distinguished run, handing the program keys to longtime assistant and offensive coordinator Tim Albin.
Author:
Publish date:

Less than 24 hours after the announcement of Frank Solich's retirement, Ohio University has its next head coach.

Tim Albin, the Bobcats' offensive coordinator since 2005, has been named the program's successor to Solich, and the school announced Thursday that Albin would do so without any interim tag attached to his role.

Albin signed a four-year contract to take over the top posts in the Bobcats' program last Friday; the deal pays at least $535,000 per year and runs through the 2024 season, according to terms released by the school.

Additionally, FootballScoop has confirmed that Tyler Tettleton – a former standout quarterback for Ohio U and the son of former Major League Baseball veteran catcher Mickey Tettleton – has accepted a position on Albin's staff. Tettleton is expected to coach the Bobcats' running backs.

A former Nebraska head coach who had the tough task of replacing legendary Hall of Famer Tom Osborne, Solich landed at Ohio 16-plus years ago not long after his separation from the Cornhuskers.

Solich proceeded to both stabilize and reenergize the Bobcats' program, atop which he set the Mid-American Conference for most career wins by a head coach in the league (115, including 77 in league play). Solich's team went to 11 bowl games in 16 seasons.

In each of those years, Albin was his offensive play-caller and he has served a total of 20 years in his coaching career on Solich-led staffs.

Two years ago, Albin added the title of assistant head coach to his Ohio U. duties.

The Bobcats are coming off a truncated, 2-1 2020 campaign and open the Albin era Sept. 4 at home against ACC resident Syracuse.

You May Like

Bishop Gorman 3

What is the cost of attendance at some of the top private high school football programs?

The annual salary information at some of the top private high school football programs in the country...

Urban Meyer Jaguars

Jaguars, Urban Meyer subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars briefly employed Chris Doyle as Meyer's first strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars earlier this year. That 48-hour window has generated some legal entanglement.

Credit: Charleston Post & Courier

Clemson makes Venables college football's top-paid assistant coach

With Brent Venables new deal worth $2.5 million per year and the salaries committed to head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Clemson has earmarked more than $13 million annually for its top three football coaches.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Why hasn't Matt Campbell left for a more high-profile job?

Matt Campbell has had his pick of jobs over the last several years, but each time has re-committed himself to Iowa State. Today, he provided a refreshingly honest answer as to why he's spurned the interest of some high-profile jobs over the years.

Sean_Binckes

Sources: FIU elevating Sean Binckes to running backs coach

Veteran coach Butch Davis has finalized his coaching staff as the Panthers seek to rebound from a difficult, 2020 pandemic-shortened offseason.

TOTH_NICK

Veteran assistant Nick Toth joining Pac-12 power

Already with SEC coaching experience in his past, Nick Toth is joining another Power 5 program in the Pac-12 to help on the defensive side of the ball.

Nebraska

Nebraska names former All-American Alberts as next athletics director

The University of Nebraska is looking to stabilize its athletics future with a member of its past's glory.

Frank Solich

Frank Solich has announced his retirement