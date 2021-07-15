Albin gets 4-year deal at Ohio U; bringing back former Bobcats' QB great

Ohio U wasted no time in its transition out of Frank Solich's distinguished run, handing the program keys to longtime assistant and offensive coordinator Tim Albin.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement of Frank Solich's retirement, Ohio University has its next head coach.

Tim Albin, the Bobcats' offensive coordinator since 2005, has been named the program's successor to Solich, and the school announced Thursday that Albin would do so without any interim tag attached to his role.

Albin signed a four-year contract to take over the top posts in the Bobcats' program last Friday; the deal pays at least $535,000 per year and runs through the 2024 season, according to terms released by the school.

Additionally, FootballScoop has confirmed that Tyler Tettleton – a former standout quarterback for Ohio U and the son of former Major League Baseball veteran catcher Mickey Tettleton – has accepted a position on Albin's staff. Tettleton is expected to coach the Bobcats' running backs.

A former Nebraska head coach who had the tough task of replacing legendary Hall of Famer Tom Osborne, Solich landed at Ohio 16-plus years ago not long after his separation from the Cornhuskers.

Solich proceeded to both stabilize and reenergize the Bobcats' program, atop which he set the Mid-American Conference for most career wins by a head coach in the league (115, including 77 in league play). Solich's team went to 11 bowl games in 16 seasons.

In each of those years, Albin was his offensive play-caller and he has served a total of 20 years in his coaching career on Solich-led staffs.

Two years ago, Albin added the title of assistant head coach to his Ohio U. duties.

The Bobcats are coming off a truncated, 2-1 2020 campaign and open the Albin era Sept. 4 at home against ACC resident Syracuse.