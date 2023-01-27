Regime change coming for one of the top high school programs in the nation

Twenty five years ago, Aledo had never won a Texas state championship. Under the leadership of Tim Buchanan and Steve Wood, the Bearcats now led the state with 11 titles.

If you believe Texas's version of high school football is the best in the nation -- and if you don't, you're wrong -- then, arguably, the best high school job in the country changed hands on Friday.

Aledo head coach Tim Buchanan and AD Steve Wood jointly announced their retirement on Friday morning.

The first (and, thus far, only) Texas program to win 10 state championships, Aledo broke its own record by claiming State Championship No. 11 last month.

All 11 titles came in the last 25 seasons, and 10 of the 11 have come within the past 15 years.

Buchanan led the program from 1993-2013, and again from 2019-22, going 281-57-3 with eight state titles. He retired from just before the 2014 season to focus on his duties as the district's AD, promoting defensive coordinator Steve Wood to replace him. From 2014-19, Wood went 75-4 and won state championships in 2014, 2016 and '18.

In 2019, the pair switched jobs. Buchanan un-retired and resumed his post as the Bearcats' head coach, and Wood became the district's AD. Buchanan won state again in 2019, 2020 and '22.

"What I will remember most about our 30 years in Aledo are the great kids we've helped turn into productive men and women in our community," Buchanan told WFAA-TV.

"I have so many memories and proud moments from 42 years in education, and these last 21 years in Aledo have been unforgettable. What we have been able to accomplish is remarkable, and I have enjoyed being a part of it as an assistant coach, a head coach and an athletics director," Wood said.

Buchanan was named a top 10 coach in Texas history by Dave Campbell's Texas Football; in July, he'll enter the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

With both now moving on, offensive coordinator Robby Jones will take over as head coach of the defending state champions. Jones has been with Aledo for 22 years and all 11 titles. The district has not named Wood's replacement as AD.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.