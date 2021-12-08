Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Publish date:

Tim DeRuyter expected to become new defensive coordinator at Texas Tech

Joey McGuire is expected to tab veteran defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who spent last season at Oregon, as his new defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.
Joey McGuire is turning to a veteran defensive coordinator to fill the opening on his staff.

Tim DeRuyter, who spent last season as the defensive coordinator for Mario Cristobal at Oregon, is set to become the new defensive coordinator for the Red Raiders, sources tell FootballScoop.

DeRuyter has held the coordinator title in seven different spots spanning from the Group of Five to the Pac-12 and SEC. His resume includes a previous stop calling the defense in The Lone Star State at Texas A&M from 2010-11, where he later stepped in as the interim head coach.

Other spots where DeRuyter has held a coordinator title include Ohio, Navy, Nevada, Air Force, and Cal.

From 2012-16, he served as the head coach at Fresno State, where he went 9-4 and 11-2 in his first two seasons, before dropping to 6-8, 3-9 and then 1-7 in his final season. At Fresno State, he went 30-30.

A few weeks back, McGuire had previously targeted Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who ultimately followed Billy Napier to Florida as co-defensive coordinator.

Now, McGuire has a veteran, accomplished defensive coordinator coming in with experience recruiting in-state talent as well as a wider geographic footprint.

