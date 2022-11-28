Skip to main content

Tim Lester and Western Michigan part ways

UPDATE >> The school has now announced the decision.

FootballScoop can confirm that Western Michigan will not retain head coach Tim Lester.

Pete Thamel was first to share the news.

Lester was 37-32 in six seasons, and he led the program to a 5-7 finish this fall.

The 2022 season was his first losing season in six years in Kalamazoo.

Lester's buyout is $500k and he had three years remaining on his contract.

The decision comes as a surprise for many close to the program. Lester, who has the fourth highest win percentage among MAC coaches, had led the team to a bowl win and 8-5 season last fall and the staff had brought in a few impressive recruiting classes the last few cycles.

Before becoming the head Bronco, Lester had success at the Division II and Division III levels before FBS assistant and coordinator opportunities at Purdue and Syracuse.

Thamel adds that Western plans to hire a search firm and will conduct a national search as they seek a coach who has experienced success at multiple levels.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 12.56.18 PM

Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

By Doug Samuels
UNLV

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop that UNLV is making a change.

By Doug Samuels
Arizona State

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

By Zach Barnett
Texas State

A look at the Texas State search

Texas State has little history of success and infrastructure to build a sustained winning program at the FBS level, compared to its neighbors. But what the Bobcats do have: lots of interest from qualified coaches with local ties.

By Zach Barnett
GJ Kinne

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

A former Golden Hurricane himself, Kinne has guided Incarnate Word to the second round of the FCS playoffs in his first year on the job.

By Zach Barnett
matt-ruhle

Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators

Jake Peetz, Marcus Satterfield among top choices to join Cornhuskers, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
Silverfield memphis

Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis

Silverfield is 12-12 over the last two seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Shane Beamer

South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer

Following big wins to end the year against Tennessee and Clemson, SC is working on getting Beamer a new contract.

By Doug Samuels