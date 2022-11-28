Tim Lester and Western Michigan part ways

UPDATE >> The school has now announced the decision.



FootballScoop can confirm that Western Michigan will not retain head coach Tim Lester.

Pete Thamel was first to share the news.

Lester was 37-32 in six seasons, and he led the program to a 5-7 finish this fall.

The 2022 season was his first losing season in six years in Kalamazoo.

Lester's buyout is $500k and he had three years remaining on his contract.

The decision comes as a surprise for many close to the program. Lester, who has the fourth highest win percentage among MAC coaches, had led the team to a bowl win and 8-5 season last fall and the staff had brought in a few impressive recruiting classes the last few cycles.

Before becoming the head Bronco, Lester had success at the Division II and Division III levels before FBS assistant and coordinator opportunities at Purdue and Syracuse.

Thamel adds that Western plans to hire a search firm and will conduct a national search as they seek a coach who has experienced success at multiple levels.

