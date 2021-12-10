Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
To land Jim Knowles, Ohio State made him the highest paid assistant in Buckeye history

To get him to leave Stillwater, Ohio State came to Jim Knowles with an offer to make him the highest paid assistant in Ohio State history.
A few weeks ago Mike Gundy was "very, very confident" that Oklahoma State would be able to retain defensive coordinator, and Broyles Award finalist Jim Knowles.

That comment also came with a qualifier though, or should we say a challenge to his administration in Stillwater.

Being able to forsee that Knowles was going to be a hot commodity after his work with the Cowboys over the past few seasons, Gundy challenged those in Stillwater to step up to do what was necessary to keep him before other programs came with deeper pockets to poach him away.

“If you want to play with the big boys, and that’s your goal and the philosophy of the people in the organization and the fans, you gotta get in the same boat. If you want to get in the boat, then get in the boat. If you don’t, then don’t expect it."

"There is a side of it to where you have to decide if you want to play in the big games or not moving forward."

Well, Ohio State ended up being that program who swooped in. Ryan Day brought Knowles to Columbus to shore up some defensive issues that have popped up over the course of the last few seasons and to get the Buckeyes back on the path of playing championship caliber defense.

In Stillwater, Knowles was making $800k per season working alongside Gundy.

Based on multiple reports this afternoon, Knowles more than doubled that in his move to Ohio State.

The new Buckeyes defensive coordinator will make $1.9 million annually as part of his three-year deal. That is significantly more than the $1.3 million the Cowboys were reportedly set to offer him as part of a 5-year contract extension.

That $1.9 million annual salary makes him the highest paid assistant in Ohio State history. 

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and secondary coach Kerry Coombs (who is still on staff after starting the season at defensive coordinator before an early season demotion) made $1.4 million.

That salary will put him just shy of the elite $2 million per year coordinator club once led by Clemson coordinators (who are now both head coaches) Brent Venables and Tony Elliott.

