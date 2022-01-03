Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Todd Bates to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma

Bates worked alongside Venables for the past five seasons at Clemson.
Todd Bates is expected to join new head coach Brent Venables' Oklahoma staff, according to multiple reports on Monday. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated first reported the news.

The former Alabama and Tennessee Titans defensive lineman has been on Dabo Swinney's Clemson staff since 2017. He joined from Jacksonville State as defensive line coach, then moved to defensive tackles when Lemanski Hall came aboard as defensive ends coach in 2018. Bates added recruiting coordinator duties in 2020, and was appointed assistant head coach last month when Venables landed the OU job.

Moving to Oklahoma will allow Bates to handle the entire defensive line again.

Bates earned $515,000 to coach Clemson's D-tackles and coordinate the Tigers' recruiting efforts.

Bates' departure continues a winter of upheaval at Clemson. In addition to Venables, Bates and director of football recruiting/external relations Thad Turnipseed taking jobs at Oklahoma, AD Dan Radakovich left for Miami and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott became the head coach at Virginia.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

