Todd Drury leaves Missouri S&T for Division I coordinator opportunity

After compiling 15 wins over the last few seasons at Missouri S&T, Todd Drury has landed a coordinator opportunity at the Division I level.

Back on March 9th Missouri S&T (D-II) shared the news that head coach Todd Drury was stepping down.

After a successful run as the team’s defensive coordinator, Drury was elevated to head coach and spent the last three seasons leading the program to a 15-10 mark as one of the youngest head coaches in college football.

Now Drury has landed his first coordinator opportunity at the Division I level.

Drury, a native of Peoria, Illinois has joined the Western Illinois (FCS) program. There, he has been tabbed as defensive coordinator on Myers Hendrickson’s staff.

His defenses at Missouri S&T were known for getting after the quarterback and being stingy against the run, as his units led the league in both categories during his time calling the defense for the Miners.

A key hire on Hendrickson’s new staff, Drury looks to help the WIU program get back on track after finishing 2-9 last season.

At Missouri S&T, associate head coach / offensive coordinator Andy Ball is serving as interim head coach while a national search takes place.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

