Todd Hafner ends nearly two-decade run at William Penn

Hafner decides "time has come for a new path."

Todd Hafner has resigned, ending a nearly two-decade run as the head coach at William Penn (NAIA - IA).

After ending his 19th season leading the team over the weekend, Hafner leaves as the school's winningest coach with a career record of 112-93-1. 

In an impressive 11 of those 19 seasons, Hafner ended with a winning record.

Hafner steps away as a three-time conference coach of the year (2008, 2010, and 2016) while also capturing AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year honors in 2010.

"William Penn is a very special place because of the people; these 19 years have been quite a ride and it has been so much fun building the relationships with all of the players that went through the football program. Our greatest joy is watching our players grow into great husbands, fathers, employees, and employers."

"I love this place with all my heart, but the time has come to find a new path," Hafner shared in the release.

A search for the next leader of the program will begin immediately.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

