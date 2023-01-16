Todd Monken reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams

Todd Monken has been one of the most impressive offensive play callers in college football since joining Kirby Smart's staff in 2020.

The Dawgs were a really good football team before his arrival, and it would be tough to argue that Georgia has been anything but one of college football's elite since.

Jeremy Fowler tweets that Monken is one college coach who has garnered interest for NFL offensive coordinator jobs.

Before landing with Kirby Smart at Georgia, Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Bucs and Cleveland Browns.

In Tampa, he helped lead a pre-Tom Brady Bucs squad to the top ranked passing offense, and finished third in the league in total offense in 2018, and with the Browns, running back Nick Chubb rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and the second leading rusher in the league.

His current contract with Georgia takes him through the 2024 season and pays him more than $2 million a year, as one of the highest paid coordinators in college football.

Almost three weeks ago, Monken shared where his head has been when asked about his name being linked to other jobs during coaching carousel season.

“When you have a good job and they pay me a lot of money, you have to be careful. The grass isn’t always greener, and money isn’t everything."

"Now, I value getting paid. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t do this for nothing, but the reality is you have to be careful, because your happiness is in winning. It’s about winning. It’s the fight song in the locker room. That’s what it’s about.”

For Monken, being some place that wins seems like the top priority.

“Anybody that says, hey I’m at school A, and boy the city is great, I love it. It’s great for my family, and we are 4-8 and I’m happy as hell. That’s not me. I’d rather be winning in Alaska than losing in San Diego."

"The reality is, this is what it’s about. This is about winning; it's the fight song in the locker room. It’s about feeling self-worth. Money becomes a big part of that, I get it, but if you take a job for money, you’re still sitting in that chair and you’re not happy."

With the growing demands on college coaches in terms of the recruiting calendar and the changing landscape of NIL, will there be an opportunity to win big in the NFL that will entice Monken enough to leave someplace where they've established themselves as college football's latest dominant dynasty?

The Rams (who lost Liam Coen to Kentucky) and Patriots (who are shuffling their offensive duties) are two NFL teams that currently have openings at offensive coordinator, and that doesn't include the handful of teams that would probably be scoring upgrades at the offensive play caller spot if they were able to land Monken's services.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.