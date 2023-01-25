Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in an experienced coach to take over his defensive line at Toledo, according to a report today.

The Rockets are expected to add former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight to the staff to coach their defensive front, Pete Thamel tweets.

Knight spent the last four seasons in Atlanta working for Geoff Collins. He also held the title of defensive recruiting coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.

Before joining the Georgia Tech staff, Knight coached the outside linebackers at Georgia State.

The former All-MAC defensive end at Central Michigan also has stops at Tennessee and Cincinnati as well.

