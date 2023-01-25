Skip to main content

Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in an experienced coach to take over his defensive line at Toledo, according to a report today.

The Rockets are expected to add former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight to the staff to coach their defensive front, Pete Thamel tweets.

Knight spent the last four seasons in Atlanta working for Geoff Collins. He also held the title of defensive recruiting coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.

Before joining the Georgia Tech staff, Knight coached the outside linebackers at Georgia State.

The former All-MAC defensive end at Central Michigan also has stops at Tennessee and Cincinnati as well.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
jason candleToledoGeorgia TechLarry Knight

You May Like

Dan Quinn

Where things stand for all five NFL openings

At the end of the regular season, five jobs were open. On the eve of conference title games, five jobs remain open. What gives?

By Zach Barnett
Tennessee

Vols, Heupel find new football ops director

Andrew Goodman is coming to Rocky Top

By John Brice
DannyWhite-2

Tennessee Vols A.D. Danny White gets massive raise, long-term extension on Rocky Top

White's new deal actually was finalized before the Vols rewarded football coach Josh Heupel

By John Brice
fau - Staff Tracker -1

FAU Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
matt rhule

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule talks Deion Sanders, Big Ten expansion, NIL & more

Rhule says he was 'embarrassed' by some of his early coaching moves

By John Brice
kent state

Kent State's Kenni Burns nabs Ivy League staffer for top off-the-field position

Formerly of Harvard, Joe Manion is set to join the Kent State staff

By John Brice
Image-1 (5)

Sources: Buffalo, well-regarded Maurice Linguist adding defensive staffer from Pitt

Mickey Jacobs logged the past four seasons under Pat Narduzzi & Co. for the Panthers

By John Brice
Adrian Klemm

New England Patriots reportedly pursuing Oregon's Adrian Klemm

After utilizing a figure-it-out-on-the-fly approach to offensive coaching in 2022, Bill Belichick is browsing the college ranks for a more traditional approach in 2023.

By Zach Barnett