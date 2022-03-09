Skip to main content

Tom Allen reportedly adds NFL coaching veteran to Hoosiers staff in coordinator role

Adam Henry is joining Tom Allen's offensive staff as a co-coordinator after spending the past eight years working with NFL wide receivers.

Adam Henry spent the past eight seasons coaching receivers in the NFL.

Now, according to reports this morning, he's heading back to the college level.

Multiple reports this morning share that Henry is joining the Indiana staff as wide receivers coach / co-offensive coordinator.

Henry spent the last eight seasons working in the NFL, coaching the receivers in San Francisco for a year before two-year stints with the Giants, Browns and most recently, the Cowboys.

He last worked at the college level from 2012-14 as the wide receivers coach / pass game coordinator at LSU and also had a stint as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater McNeese State (FCS - LA) before serving as their offensive coordinator for a year in 2006.

Henry will help coordinate the offense alongside new offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who was brought in this past off season after spending the last few years as the head coach at UMass prior to joining Tom Allen's staff in Bloomington.

Continue to stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

