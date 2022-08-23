Tom Herman lands TV gig

Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman is coming to a TV near you.

After leading Houston for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, and then Texas for four seasons from 2017-2020, Tom Herman spent the 2021 season quietly working in the NFL as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears.

When the Bears made a coaching change and decided to bring in Matt Eberflus, Herman was not retained.

Today, CBS shared that Herman has landed a new role and will be coming to a TV near you this fall.

Herman is set to become an analyst on CBS Sports Network during their coverage of college football games this season. He will join Robert Turbin and Christian Fauria, with Meghan McPeak doing the play-by-play.

At Houston, Herman went 22-4 in two seasons before leaving to take over the Longhorns.

In Austin, he compiled a 32-18 record, led the program to four straight bowl wins, including a 10-4 season in year two, but was ultimately let go in January of 2021 after a 7-3 season.

His buyout, with three years left on the deal, called for Texas to pay him about $15 million.

From CBS' announcement: CBS Sports Network’s roster includes four additions this season. Former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman and former Utah State running back and Super Bowl champion Robert Turbin will serve as analysts, Meghan McPeak joins as play-by-play announcer and Christian Fauria returns to CBS Sports Network as an analyst for UConn games.

Seems like only a matter of time before the right fit brings Herman back to college football as a coordinator, or perhaps as a head coach, but this fall you can look forward to hearing him on CBS analyzing games.

