Tom Herman reportedly has his offensive coordinator

Charlie Frye is reportedly joining the staff at FAU as offensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel tweeted the news today.

Frye spent this past season in an analyst role on James Franklin's staff at Penn State, where he also had the title of "analytics coordinator."

He has prior play calling experience as the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan from 2019-20.

The former NFL and MAC quarterback made the jump to major college football after a few seasons in player development at Florida, and one season as the wide receivers coach at Ashland (D-II - OH).

