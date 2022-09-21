Skip to main content

Tommy Rees explains F-bomb-laden viral clip

NBC's cameras caught the Notre Dame offensive coordinator telling QB Drew Pyne to "do your f***ing job."

Tommy Rees regrets the F bombs, but nothing else.

Addressing a viral clip of NBC cameras catching him telling Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne to "Do your f***ing job" during last weekend's win over Cal, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator explained that, other than the F bombs, that's the best way for him to get through to Pyne. 

"Certain guys need certain types of coaching in certain moments," Rees said, via IrishIllustrated. "I'm not proud of the language I used, but I know with Drew, he seeks out and can handle tough coaching and the things that kind of light a fire and create a sense of urgency. In that moment we felt it was the right thing for the right player. He responded the way we counted on and we're proud of him for that. Not proud of my language, but proud that Drew and I have a relationship where this is an immense amount of trust and he knows that when urgency needs to be reiterated, it can be and there is trust between us."

Making his first start, sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne completed 17-of-23 passes for a modest 150 yards with two touchdowns in the Irish's 24-17 defeat of Cal. 

On Wednesday, Rees said the words in the clip were to motivate Pyne, not to degrade him.

"It was a little bit of a turning point and a breaking point for us," Rees said. "He was disappointed. It was more trying to get him to kind of not bat an eye. If I'm lighting a fire under him, it doesn't give him time to get down on himself, reflect about previous plays and to just keep things moving forward and keep doing our job for our team and understanding that he's one of 11 offensively. If we have 10 guys doing theirs and we're not, we got to make sure we keep things moving forward."

You May Like

MitchBarnhart

Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart says "rosters flipping so rapidly" is a factor in SEC's future football scheduling formats with OU, Texas

Barnhart admits the Wildcats like the current 8-game model, not a proposed 9-game slate

By John Brice
heupel

Tennessee football is surging; Josh Heupel, staff continuity are at root of Vols' early success

While much of the SEC East had significant turnover, Heupel's stuff returned in 2022 almost intact

By John Brice
James Spady

Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident

A GoFundMe has been set up to help coach Spady during this difficult time.

By Doug Samuels
napier chomp

Preparing Florida to face Tennessee, Billy Napier hopes Vols fan family finds "soft spot for Gators"

Billy Napier was born 100 miles from Neyland Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee, his Gators visit Neyland Stadium this weekend

By John Brice
Gainesville HS

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

The resources in high school football in Georgia are on a whole different level, as Josh Niblett's new program shows

By Doug Samuels
Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold: We didn't come to Kansas to move

The most surprising 3-0 start in college football isn't all sunshine and lollipops for Kansas.

By Zach Barnett
prime hat

Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice

The Sun Devils need a multifaceted leader who understands modern football, society

By John Brice
Oklahoma Oklahoma State

Bedlam rivalry to end once Oklahoma leaves Big 12

Oklahoma State is using future scheduling agreements as a shield to hide its wounded pride.

By Zach Barnett