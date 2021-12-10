Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Tony Elliott set to become the next head coach at Virginia

Tony Elliott is expected to be the new head coach at Virginia, meaning Dabo Swinney will face a significant rebuild at Clemson replacing both coordinators.
Author:

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has had a number of opportunities to become a head coach over the years.

After a down year, at least by Clemson's very high standards, programs again pursued Elliott, leaving him with a choice between Virginia, Duke, and returning to Dabo's staff at Clemson once again.

With those choices in front of him, Elliott has decided that the time is right for the next step in his coaching journey, and has opted to take the Virginia job.

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel. 

Elliott, the 2017 Broyles Award winner, had previously been in talks with Virginia for their head coaching opportunity, but a number of reports yesterday shared that those conversations hit a snag.

Elliott brought his family for a campus visit to Charlottesville on Thursday night, and now is close to a deal on Friday. 

The move means that Dabo Swinney will undergo a significant rebuild at Clemson after enjoying years of nearly unprecedented staff continuity. Athletic director Dan Radakovich left for Miami, Brent Venables left to become the head coach at Oklahoma, and now Elliott is off to run his own program at Virginia. 

Under Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia reached the ACC title game as recently as 2019 and has finished .500 or better for six straight seasons. The 2021 Cavaliers employed one of the most explosive passing attacks in the game, led by junior Brennan Armstrong, whose 404.5 passing yards per game rank second nationally. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Update> Virginia has now announced this hire. 

You May Like

Staff Tracker - UVA

Virginia Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia staff under Tony Elliott is coming together via this page.

2 minutes ago
Ted Roof

Brent Venables hires Ted Roof as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma

Oklahoma represents Roof's 11th different school to employ him as a defensive coordinator.

33 minutes ago
Ragle

Source: Idaho State tabbing Pac-12 coordinator to lead program

Cal special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle is set to become the new head coach at Idaho State.

2 hours ago
Brent Venables

Details of Brent Venables contract at Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley's departure for USC was a blow to Oklahoma's collective ego, but it did represent a cost savings for the Sooners' balance sheet.

4 hours ago
Kenny Pickett

Report: NCAA bans fake QB slide

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's inventive touchdown run during Saturday's ACC Championship will go down in history as one-of-a-kind.

5 hours ago
Josh Niblett

One of the top high school jobs in the country just opened

Hoover HS (AL) head coach Josh Niblett has resigned and is reportedly on the move.

4 hours ago
Doug Belk Houston

Houston stepping up big time for defensive coordinator Doug Belk with a new contract and financial commitment

Houston's defense under coordinator Doug Belk was much improved in 2021, and he's being rewarded handsomely for it, per report.

17 hours ago
Virginia home

Update on Virginia's head coaching search

20 hours ago