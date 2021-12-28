Sources: McNeese hires defensive coordinator from FBS ranks

Tony Pecoraro will take over McNeese's defense after one season on the South Alabama staff.

Tony Pecoraro will be the new defensive coordinator at McNeese, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Pecoraro is currently a quality control analyst at South Alabama, but previously deposited two stints as the defensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

The Florida State grad began coaching as an undergraduate in 2002 and landed his first full-time role at North Alabama in 2010. He has since coached at Alcorn State, Florida Atlantic and Kansas, in addition to two stops in Hattiesburg.

He joins a new staff headed by Gary Goff, hired as the Cowboys' head coach on Dec. 19. The former Valdosta State head coach will be the program's fourth head coach in as many seasons; Lance Guidry was let go after a 3-year run in 2019, and Sterlin Gilbert and Frank Wilson both coached a season apiece before exiting for FBS positions.

