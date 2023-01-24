Skip to main content

Montana loses two veteran coaches with combined 100 years experience

Montana's defense has been among the nation's best for the last several years.

This past season, the Griz defense ranked third in all of FCS in rush defense and fourth in sacks. Their 44 sacks ranked seventh amongst all of Division I football. They also led all of the D-I ranks with 18 interceptions.

They'll have two sets of significant shoes to fill in order to continue that trend this fall.

Defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks have both decided to step down.

Combined, the two veteran coaches have a total of 92 seasons of coaching experience between them.

Baer just completed season number 50 in the coaching profession and is stepping away citing personal reasons, while Sacks is retiring after 42 seasons to spend more time with his family.

He's held the coordinator role at 11 Division I stops (including Montana) including places like UNLV, Colorado, San Jose State, Washington, Notre Dame, Stanford, Arizona State, Cal, Idaho and Utah State.

Baer has also been nominated for the Broyles Award twice in his five-decade long career.

Sacks (it goes without saying that's an all-time name for a defensive line coach) has coached defensive lines at Boise State, Portland State, Nevada, Cal, New Mexico, and San Jose State, among others. At Nevada from 2004-06 he held the co-defensive coordinator title, and also held the defensive play caller role at San Jose State.

Interestingly enough, Sacks also spent some time on the offensive side of the ball, first as the co-offensive coordinator at Adams State before later coaching the tight ends at Nevada.

The release shares that Montana will name replacements for the two coaches in the "near future."

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Kent BaerBarry Sacksmontana

You May Like

fritz leap

Tulane's Fritz working on contract extension, wants to retire atop Green Wave program

Fritz became a top candidate for multiple jobs this cycle after leading Tulane to an historic 12-win season

By John Brice
Kevin Mawae

Lipscomb Academy reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Famer, NFL assistant as head coach

After swinging and missing on former Vol and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Witten, powerhouse Lipscomb Academy turned to Hall of Fame former Titan Kevin Mawe.

By Zach Barnett
Dana Holgorsen

Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff

An original member of Dana Holgorsen's staff will not return, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Nunzio

Syracuse reportedly adding former Big Ten assistant to staff

By Doug Samuels
Zac Taylor

Watch: Zac Taylor drops by Cincinnati bar after defeating Buffalo Bills

Taylor also imparted the bar patrons with orders for next Sunday's AFC Championship.

By Zach Barnett
Michigan Tunnel

Michigan will make changes to tunnel, following thorough review

Michigan reportedly plans to remove some seats and will widen the now infamous tunnel.

By Doug Samuels
Ryan Switzer

Report: Kevin Wilson to hire former NFL wideout as Tulsa wide receivers coach

28-year-old Ryan Switzer is set to jump into coaching after five seasons in the NFL.

By Zach Barnett
gus r

Sources: ETSU, Quarles make key offensive hire from Notre Dame football staff

As four seasons at Notre Dame, Gus Ragland is taking over the Bucs' tight end room

By John Brice