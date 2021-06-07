College of Sequoias tabs former Cal-Lutheran standout as new quarterbacks coach

Travis Burkett continues to mold his College of the Sequoias staff into one he believes can lead the Giants back to the form that has allowed the program to capture 16 Central Valley Conference (California) championships through its nearly 100-year history.
As part of that process, Burkett recently snagged David Rico to become the Giants' quarterbacks coach moving into Burkett's first full season atop the COS program.

A former California Lutheran University quarterback, Rico most recently has served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at his prep alma mater, Dinuba High School (California).

Rico was a multi-year contributor in college for the Kingsmen and since has logged several years coaching in the prep ranks.

Burkett has been systematically retooling his Giants' staff throughout this spring after the program played a highly truncated, two-game spring season with just a pair of games against Antelope Valley.

A longtime NCAA Division I assistant at both the Football Bowls Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision levels, Burkett is bringing that type of approach to his COS project. In May, Burkett restructured the roles of some current staffers and also made additional external moves.

Later that month, Burkett added former Sacramento State standout Allen Perryman as the Giants' defensive backs coach.

