August 30, 2021
Trent Dilfer has responded to his sideline outburst that went viral

Over the weekend, a video of Lipscomb Academy (TN) Trent Dilfer losing his cool and the former NFL quarterback has responded to that moment with a statement.
Trent Dilfer spent over a decade as a quarterback in the NFL, leading the Baltimore Ravens and their dominant defense for the ages to a Super Bowl win, so he's no stranger to criticism.

However, over the weekend, the second-year head coach at Lipscomb Academy reacted to a situation on the sideline of their game last week that went viral, drawing criticism from all corners of the internet.

In the clip, Dilfer can be seen grabbing a player by the shoulder pads and escorting him to the bench where he appears to be telling the young man to "sit down," over and over again before the frustrated player slams his helmet to the ground and complies.

The clip racked up over 1 million views by the Barstool Sports account over the course of just a few days.

By Saturday, Dilfer released a statement through Lipscomb Academy taking ownership of his actions. It read:

"I want to address the incident on our sideline during Friday Night's game versus Independence that has drawn a lot of attention. First and foremost, I take full responsibility as the head coach and leader of our team for not deescalating an emotional situation with one of our players, Beau Dawson. Beau is one of our finest student athletes and embodies all the characteristics we are looking for in our Mustang players. Beau plays the game with the right kind of passion and is an inspiration to our other players.

During a moment of frustration and in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out. Somehow Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality I should have been a better leader and shown great wisdom and discernment in how I handled this incident. Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handled the emotional nature of each game they compete in." 

See the full statement below, as well as the clip that went viral.

Trent Dilfer Statement

