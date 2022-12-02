Skip to main content

Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as UAB offensive coordinator

Mortensen ascends to the coordinator chair after working off the field at Alabama.

Alex Mortensen will be Trent Dilfer's offensive coordinator at UAB, the new head Blazer told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Mortensen joins from Alabama, where he has been a graduate assistant and an analyst since 2014.

The 37-year-old is the son of legendary ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen.

A former quarterback at Arkansas and Samford, Mortensen has on-field experience as the passing game coordinator at New Mexico Highlands in 2012-13. He has also coached wide receivers for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football, and also spent time as a coaching assistant for the St. Louis Rams.

Dilfer joined UAB after three seasons as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

