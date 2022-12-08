Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB

Dilfer is bringing a familiar face with him to call his defense.

Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared.

Over the past three seasons, Ta'ufo'ou's defense has pitched an impressive 14 shutouts en route to back-to-back state titles for the program.

Of course, for critics at home keeping track, the addition of Ta'ufo'ou means that there is two years of on-field college coaching experience between Dilfer and his two coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen spent his first years in coaching as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at New Mexico Highlands (D-II).

