Former FBS head coach to join LSU support staff

Trent Miles will reunite with Mike Denbrock, more than 20 years and multiple jobs after the pair first worked together.

Former Georgia State head coach Trent Miles will join LSU's support staff as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Wednesday. Tom James of Indiana State first reported the news.

Miles spent 2007-12 as the head coach at Indiana State, his alma mater, and 2013-16 at Georgia State. 

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles organization as an offensive quality control working with the running backs in 2017, and in 2019 took a job as the CEO of the Terre Haute (Ind.) Boys & Girls Club.

"(H)is passion is football and he missed it," interim CEO Bobby Moore told the Terre Haute Tribune Star.

The move reunites Miles with longtime colleague Mike Denbrock, LSU's new offensive coordinator.

The pair first worked together at Stanford in 2001, with Denbrock the Cardinal's offensive tackles and tight ends coach, and Miles the wide receivers coach. Both men then followed Tyrone Willingham to Notre Dame and Washington. 

When Miles landed the Indiana State job, Denbrock was his assistant head coach. Denbrock then joined Brian Kelly's Notre Dame staff, in 2010, and remained in South Bend before becoming Cincinnati's offensive coordinator in 2017. 

