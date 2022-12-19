Trinity International makes head coaching change

Following back-to-back losing seasons, Trinity International (NAIA - IL) has decided to make a change at head coach.

While the school has not made a formal announcement, they have posted the head coaching position on their website.

Willie Tillman led the program to a 4-18 mark over the last two seasons.

He stepped into the head coaching position in difficult circumstances, being thrust into the role just a month after initially joining the staff as defensive coordinator in June of 2021.

In his first game at the helm, Tillman led TIU to a win in their season opener, snapping a long 17-game losing streak. They went on to win their second game of the season as well, marking the first time the program won back-to-back games since 2016.

Tillman has a number of college coaching stops on his resume including Valdosta State (D-II - GA), Murray State (FCS - KY), Florida A&M (FCS), Anderson (D-III - IN), and Purdue, among others.

Keith Otis is listed as the interim head coach for the program.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.