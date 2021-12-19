Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Troy staff is coming together under Jon Sumrall via this page.
Troy - Staff Tracker

Chip Lindsey was let go after three seasons and a 15-19 record back on November 21st.

To fill the head coaching job, Troy brought in Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is a former Troy assistant head coach who also coordinated the special teams during his time with the program.

Here, on the Colorado State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JON SUMRALL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

RUNNING BAKCS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Luke Meadows (OC / OL)
Gary Banks (Outside WRs)
Dayne Brown (STC / TEs)
John Carr (AHC / Inside WRs / PGC)
Cole Weeks (RBs)
Graduate Assistant: Brendan Bognar
Assistant: Gunner Hudspeth, Alex Ward

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Brendan Hall (DC / Safeties)
Bam Hardmon (RGC / OLBs)
Al Pogue (CBs)
Andrew Warwick (LBs)
Davern Williams (DL)
Graduate Assistants: LaQuenten Black, Rashad Dillard
Assistant: Rashad Dillard

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:
Dayne Brown
Assistant: Walter Pritchett

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel: 
Player Personnel / Operations: 
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach: 

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Rusty Whitt
Director of Football Operations: Matt Hassan
Director of Player Personnel & HS Relations: Caleb Ross
Director of Player Development: Jamaal Smith

