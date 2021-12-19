Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Chip Lindsey was let go after three seasons and a 15-19 record back on November 21st.
To fill the head coaching job, Troy brought in Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is a former Troy assistant head coach who also coordinated the special teams during his time with the program.
Here, on the Colorado State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: JON SUMRALL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
RUNNING BAKCS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Luke Meadows (OC / OL)
Gary Banks (Outside WRs)
Dayne Brown (STC / TEs)
John Carr (AHC / Inside WRs / PGC)
Cole Weeks (RBs)
Graduate Assistant: Brendan Bognar
Assistant: Gunner Hudspeth, Alex Ward
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Brendan Hall (DC / Safeties)
Bam Hardmon (RGC / OLBs)
Al Pogue (CBs)
Andrew Warwick (LBs)
Davern Williams (DL)
Graduate Assistants: LaQuenten Black, Rashad Dillard
Assistant: Rashad Dillard
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:
Dayne Brown
Assistant: Walter Pritchett
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Player Personnel / Operations:
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Rusty Whitt
Director of Football Operations: Matt Hassan
Director of Player Personnel & HS Relations: Caleb Ross
Director of Player Development: Jamaal Smith