Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Troy staff is coming together under Jon Sumrall via this page.

Chip Lindsey was let go after three seasons and a 15-19 record back on November 21st.

To fill the head coaching job, Troy brought in Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is a former Troy assistant head coach who also coordinated the special teams during his time with the program.

Here, on the Troy Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JON SUMRALL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

RUNNING BAKCS

TBA



RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Luke Meadows (OC / OL)

Gary Banks (Outside WRs)

Dayne Brown (STC / TEs)

John Carr (AHC / Inside WRs / PGC)

Cole Weeks (RBs)

Graduate Assistant: Brendan Bognar

Assistant: Gunner Hudspeth, Alex Ward

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Brendan Hall (DC / Safeties)

Bam Hardmon (RGC / OLBs)

Al Pogue (CBs)

Andrew Warwick (LBs)

Davern Williams (DL)

Graduate Assistants: LaQuenten Black, Rashad Dillard

Assistant: Rashad Dillard

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:

Dayne Brown

Assistant: Walter Pritchett

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Player Personnel / Operations:

Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Rusty Whitt

Director of Football Operations: Matt Hassan

Director of Player Personnel & HS Relations: Caleb Ross

Director of Player Development: Jamaal Smith

