Tulane's Fritz working on contract extension, wants to retire atop Green Wave program

Fritz became a top candidate for multiple jobs this cycle after leading Tulane to an historic 12-win season

After a record-setting season that saw his team cap its historic run with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against mighty USC in the Cotton Bowl, Tulane coach Willie Fritz is looking to permanently plant his roots in the Big Easy.

As the Green Wave hosted a boisterous celebration to spotlight their 12-2 campaign that also included a stirring win against rival UCF in the American Athletic Conference title game, Fritz told ABC-26, the New Orleans affiliate, that he is working on a contract extension with Tulane brass and intends to finish his coaching career at his current stop.

“I’m hopeful we’re going to get it done here pretty quickly,” Fritz told the station, prior to the team’s celebration that drew thousands. “My wife (Susan) and I made the decision, we really made it a coule of years ago, we’re going to finish out our career here at Tulane.

“I’d love to be here through 2030; that would be fun.”

Asked if that meant he wanted to retire atop the Tulane program, Fritz quickly answered with an affirmative “yes.”

“The success we had this past season, we feel like we can have a good run here,” said Fritz, who also did a stage-dive into the crowd as part of the celebration. “We just really enjoy it and enjoy the people we work with.”

Fritz also revealed that Tulane has made plans to give the Green Wave a new locker room for their football players and expand the coaches’ office space.