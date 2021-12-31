Sources: Tulsa, Philip Montgomery adding former Texas Tech offensive line coach

Steve Farmer, who helped Texas Tech down Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, is headed to the Golden Hurricane staff as offensive line coach

Steve Farmer, considered one of college football’s bright young offensive line coaches, is on the move.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Farmer, most recently part of the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ staff as the offensive line coach, is headed to Tulsa to join Philip Montgomery’s staff in a similar role.

It’s a quick turnaround for Farmer, who helped the Red Raiders to a 34-7 dismantling of favored Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, a game in which the Red Raiders’ offensive line helped dictate the game’s pace and tempo throughout the four quarters.

For Montgomery, it’s a key addition in an effort to sustaining the momentum and success the Golden Hurricane carry into the offseason after a season-ending four-game win streak including a Myrtle Beach Bowl win against Old Dominion.

Farmer has previous stops at the Football Bowls Subdivision level at Louisiana-Monroe, Utah State and, of course, Texas Tech in addition to work at the Football Championship Subdivision at Eastern Illinois and Illinois State, his alma mater.

Tulsa is scheduled to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Wyoming.