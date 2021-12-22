Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Tuskegee hires new coach, without announcing firing of current coach

Reginald Ruffin has left Miles College to return to Tuskegee.
Without announcing or acknowledging the departure head football coach and athletics director Willie Slater, Tuskegee University on Tuesday hired Reginald Ruffin as its new AD and head football coach.

"We are excited to see the return of Reginald Ruffin to Tuskegee," said President Charlotte P. Morris. "He has proven himself a leader in SIAC football, and we look forward to him taking our program to the next level."

Contacted by WSFA-TV, Tuskegee said it had no information on Slater, who spent 16 as the school's head coach and four as AD. The AD job was posted Nov. 8, and the head coaching position on Dec. 17. 

Despite a 3-8 record this season, Slater stands as one of the most successful coaches in Tuskegee history. His 123 wins and .719 winning percentage are second among Golden Tigers coaches. 

Ruffin went 59-39 in nine seasons as the head coach at Miles College, an SIAC West Division bunkmate of Tuskegee. He led Miles to four SIAC titles, five conference championship game appearances, and two Division II playoff berths. 

Prior to Miles College, Ruffin spent five years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Tuskegee. 

