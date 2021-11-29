Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Two Kansas defensive assistants will not return next season

Lance Leipold is making some changes on the defensive side of the ball.
Today, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced that defensive line coach Kwahn Drake and corners coach Chevis Jackson will not retrun to the staff.

Both Drake and Jackson were holdovers from Les Miles' staff, and both just wrapped up their third seasons on the Jayhawks staff.

Stepping in to replace them will be Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu, both of whom served in senior analyst roles this past season.

Prior to joining the Kansas staff, Onatolu worked with Leipold in a number of roles at Buffalo including defensive ends and corners coach while also working as special teams coordinator. Onatolu started off as a the team's director of player personnel before working his way into on on-the-field role.

Peterson coached the safeties for Kansas in 2020, even stepping in as interim defensive coordinator in the year's final game against Texas Tech before Leipold took the Kansas job and slid him into his senior analyst role. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico and worked with the secondary and outside linebackers at Fresno State.

